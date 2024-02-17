Blinken sees ‘extraordinary’ opportunity for Israel to normalize ties with neighbors

There is “an extraordinary opportunity” in the coming months for Israel to normalize ties with its Arab neighbors, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday, while also emphasizing the need for the creation of a Palestinian state.



The top US diplomat said there were genuine efforts led by Arab countries to revitalize the Palestinian Authority so it can be more effective in representing the Palestinians.



“Virtually every Arab country now genuinely wants to integrate Israel into the region to normalize relations... to provide security commitments and assurances so that Israel can feel more safe,” Blinken said during a panel discussion at the annual Munich Security Conference.



“And there’s also, I think the imperative, that’s more urgent than ever, to proceed to a Palestinian state that also ensures the security of Israel,” he added.



The Biden administration has been working to secure a mega-deal that will see ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel normalize.



The Kingdom and other Arab countries are seeking the creation of a Palestinian state as part of the deal.



Washington is also working to achieve a deal to secure the release of Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 when the group crossed the border into Israel and mounted one of the deadliest attacks on the country in decades.



