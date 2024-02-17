G7 worried by risk of forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

G7 foreign ministers on Saturday said they were worried by the risk of forcible displacement of Palestinian civilians out of Gaza and the possible consequences of an Israeli military operation in the Rafah region.

“They called for urgent action to address the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza, particularly the plight of 1.5 million civilians sheltering in Rafah and they expressed deep concern for the potentially devastating consequences on the civilian population of Israel’s further full scale military operation in that area,” according to a statement released by Italy, which is currently chairing the Group of Seven wealthy nations.

The foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States met in Munich on Saturday.

