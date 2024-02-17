Scholz backs Israel’s right to self-defense, calls for abiding by intl. law in Gaza

Israel has the right to defend itself against the “brutal aggression” by Hamas, but the country must abide by international law, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Al Arabiya English during a session at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.



Speaking to Al Arabiya English’s Hadley Gamble, the German politician traced Israel’s deadly war in Gaza to the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack that killed 1,200 Israelis.

“We should not forget what this war is about. It started with a very brutal aggression against [the] Israeli people by Hamas. And what they did on 7th October was really something that was as brutal as you cannot imagine. It was against humanity,” the Chancellor said in response to Gamble’s question that drew parallels between the West defending Ukraine in its fight against Russia while continuing to allow Tel Aviv’s “atrocities” in Gaza.



The German official highlighted three “important” factors during his conversation with Gamble: Humanitarian aid, international law, and the two-state solution.



“We are also very clear on the things that are important to be set. First, that humanitarian aid has to get to Gaza... Second, that the way the war is handled is according to international law. And third, that we discuss a perspective for peaceful relations between Israel and the Palestinian state to be founded and to be built on a two-state solution…,” Scholz told Al Arabiya English.

He also said he is in touch with Israel’s Arab neighbors, including leaders of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, Qatar, and Turkey, and is also sharing views with the Israeli government. Iran should not be allowed to take advantage of the situation, he added.



When asked to give a message to the people of Gaza, they “can count on us” and look forward to a “self-ruled state,” the Chancellor responded.



The conversation also covered several other key issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the potential comeback of Donald Trump as US president.



Scholz and Gamble also discussed the German economy and Ukraine’s request to join NATO.



On the sudden death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Scholz said that he was “depressed” to hear the news.



In response to a query about former US President Donald Trump’s potential return to the White House, Scholz said relations between the US and Europe are in their best shape in years.



"We can understand that the United States and Germany, the United States and Europe are having a relation that is in the best shape it had for many years," he said. "And there is a good reason for this, because of democracy, the rule of law about our view on humankind, which we are sharing."



He also spoke about how Europe must strengthen its defenses regardless of who wins the US elections or the war in Ukraine.

