US forces strike unmanned vessel, anti-ship cruise missile near Yemen: CENTCOM

US forces conducted two strikes against a mobile anti-ship cruise missile and a mobile unmanned surface vessel (USV) launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.



Four anti-ship ballistic missiles were launched from Houthi-held areas over the Red Sea towards commercial ship MT Pollux between Friday at 1:15 p.m. local time and 1 a.m. on Saturday, CENTCOM said in a post on X.



It added that there were no reported injuries or damage to the MT Pollux or any other vessel in the areas.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Saturday that they had fired missiles at oil tanker Pollux, which US officials said the previous day had been hit by a missile.

The US State Department said on Friday that the Pollux, a Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying crude oil bound for India, was hit by a missile on its port side.

“The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a targeting operation against a British oil ship (Pollux) in the Red Sea with a large number of appropriate naval missiles, and the strikes were accurate and direct,” the Houthis’ military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in a statement.

