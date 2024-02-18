Theme
Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in this handout picture released on February 17, 2024. Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in this handout picture released on February 17, 2024. (Reuters)
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 28,985

AFP
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza on Sunday said that at least 28,985 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during the war between militants and Israel.

A total of 127 people died in the last 24 hours, and 68,883 people have been injured since war erupted on October 7, it added in a statement.

The death toll comes as local and UN health officials warned on Sunday that Gaza Strip’s second-largest hospital, Al-Nasser, was completely out of service due to fighting, fuel shortages and Israeli raids.

