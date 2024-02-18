Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 28,985

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza on Sunday said that at least 28,985 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during the war between militants and Israel.



A total of 127 people died in the last 24 hours, and 68,883 people have been injured since war erupted on October 7, it added in a statement.



The death toll comes as local and UN health officials warned on Sunday that Gaza Strip’s second-largest hospital, Al-Nasser, was completely out of service due to fighting, fuel shortages and Israeli raids.



