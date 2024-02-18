Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinians react as they gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 18, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians react as they gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 18, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israeli military says dozens of Gaza militants killed over past day

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

The Israeli military said on Sunday that it killed dozens of Palestinian militants and seized a large amount of weapons in fighting throughout the Gaza Strip over the past day.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Israel has been focusing its campaign on the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, where the military said troops engaged in battles backed by tanks and air support.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Over the past day, dozens of terrorists were eliminated, and large quantities of weapons were seized,” the military said.

Israeli special forces were still operating in and around the Al-Nasser Hospital, it said.

Read more:

Scholz backs Israel’s right to self-defense, calls for abiding by intl. law in Gaza

Palestinians fear displacement as Egypt said to make contingency plan

Russia invites Hamas, other Palestinian factions for talks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Uniper CEO calls Biden decision to pause some LNG licenses ‘unhelpful’ Uniper CEO calls Biden decision to pause some LNG licenses ‘unhelpful’
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size