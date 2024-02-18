Israeli military says dozens of Gaza militants killed over past day

The Israeli military said on Sunday that it killed dozens of Palestinian militants and seized a large amount of weapons in fighting throughout the Gaza Strip over the past day.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



Israel has been focusing its campaign on the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, where the military said troops engaged in battles backed by tanks and air support.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Over the past day, dozens of terrorists were eliminated, and large quantities of weapons were seized,” the military said.



Israeli special forces were still operating in and around the Al-Nasser Hospital, it said.



Read more:

Scholz backs Israel’s right to self-defense, calls for abiding by intl. law in Gaza



Palestinians fear displacement as Egypt said to make contingency plan



Russia invites Hamas, other Palestinian factions for talks