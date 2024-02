Ireland’s FM hopes to get EU unanimity on sanctions against West Bank settlers

Ireland’s foreign minister Micheal Martin said on Monday he hoped to get unanimity from the EU regarding sanctions against violent settlers in the West Bank, as the world is “shocked” at the level of “inhumanity” within Gaza.



“Ireland favors sanctions on violence settlers in the West Bank, we regret that unity and unanimity still hasn’t occurred within the Foreign Affairs Council to date,” he said ahead of the meeting of EU’s foreign ministers, adding that Gaza ordinary people are living “hell on earth” at the moment.

