Irish Defense and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin speaks as he meets with Palestinian prime minister in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on November 16, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Ireland’s FM hopes to get EU unanimity on sanctions against West Bank settlers

Reuters
Ireland’s foreign minister Micheal Martin said on Monday he hoped to get unanimity from the EU regarding sanctions against violent settlers in the West Bank, as the world is “shocked” at the level of “inhumanity” within Gaza.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“Ireland favors sanctions on violence settlers in the West Bank, we regret that unity and unanimity still hasn’t occurred within the Foreign Affairs Council to date,” he said ahead of the meeting of EU’s foreign ministers, adding that Gaza ordinary people are living “hell on earth” at the moment.

