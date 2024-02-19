Jordan’s Royal Hashemite Court announces death of Princess Rajwa’s father

Jordan’s Royal Hashemite Court on Sunday announced the death of Princess Rajwa Al Hussein’s father, Khaled Al Saif.



Princess Rajwa, a Saudi national, married Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah on June 1, 2023.

King Abdullah ordered the country to hold three days of mourning, a statement issued by the royal court said.



“The Royal Hashemite Court expresses its deepest sympathies and condolences to Their Majesties King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, and to Al Saif family in these difficult times,” the statement said.

Who was Princess Rajwa’s father?

Khaled Al Saif was born in 1953, making him 70 years old at the time of his death. He was married to Princess Rajwa’s mother Azza bint Nayef al-Sudairi.

Princess Rajwa is the youngest of Al Saif’s four children. The Saudi family originates from the Sudair province in Saudi Arabia, a historical region in Najd that has a long history dating back to pre-Islamic times, according to Al Arabiya.



Princess Rajwa’s late father graduated from the American University of Beirut with a degree in civil engineering. He founded the Al Saif Contracting Engineers Company, which is now one of the largest contracting companies in Saudi Arabia, in addition to several companies in different sectors.

Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa

Al Hussein and Al Saif tied the knot at a ceremony in the mid-century Zahran Palace in the capital Amman – the scene of other key Hashemite kingdom weddings including that of King Abdullah II to Queen Rania and also that of the monarch’s father, the late King Hussein bin Talal.





The ceremony was attended by their families and 140 guests, including US First Lady Jill Biden and Britain’s Prince and Princess of Wales, who made a surprise appearance.

Other notable guests included the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, as well as Belgium’s King Philippe and Crown Princess Elisabeth and Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.

The bride’s wedding gown was designed by world-renowned Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab. Princess Rajwa then donned a Dolce & Gabbana cap-sleeve bridal gown for the reception.

