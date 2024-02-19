Over 29,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

At least 29,092 Palestinians have been killed and 69,028 injured in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said on Monday.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



In the past 24 hours, 107 Palestinians were killed and 145 injured, the ministry added in a statement.



Israel is preparing to mount a ground invasion of the enclave’s southernmost city of Rafah amid international requests to call off the Rafah ground assault.



Read more:

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 28,985



Israel’s six-week drive to hit Hamas in Rafah and scale back war



Israel says will launch Rafah offensive by Ramadan if hostages in Gaza not released