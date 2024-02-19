Theme
Mourners react next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Abu Yousef Al-Najjar hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 18, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israel Palestine Conflict

Over 29,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

Reuters
At least 29,092 Palestinians have been killed and 69,028 injured in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, 107 Palestinians were killed and 145 injured, the ministry added in a statement.

Israel is preparing to mount a ground invasion of the enclave’s southernmost city of Rafah amid international requests to call off the Rafah ground assault.

