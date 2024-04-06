Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A boy clears rubble from atop a heavily damaged vehicle outside a destroyed building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 5, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
A boy clears rubble from atop a heavily damaged vehicle outside a destroyed building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 5, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)

At least 33,137 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7: Ministry

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 33,137 people have been killed in the territory during nearly six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes at least 46 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 75,815 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Read more:

Rights lawyers go to court to stop German arms deliveries to Israel

US asked Tehran not to target American facilities, senior Iran official says

Colombia asks to join Gaza genocide case against Israel at World Court

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Horses run amok in central London Horses run amok in central London
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size