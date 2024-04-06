Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Members of the Abu Draz family inspect their house after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Palestinians inspect their house after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on April 4, 2024. (AP)

Hamas says refuses to ‘back down’ on Gaza ceasefire demands

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

The Palestinian movement Hamas refused to “back down” on Saturday from its demands for a Gaza ceasefire, but agreed to send a delegation for renewed talks in Cairo over the weekend.

“Hamas confirms its adherence to the position it presented on March 14... and we will not back down from this position,” it said in a statement.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The group also reiterated its series of demands.

“The demands... are complete ceasefire, withdrawal of the occupation forces from Gaza, the return of the displaced to their residential areas, freedom of movement of the people, offering them aid and shelter, and a serious hostage exchange deal,” it said.

Negotiators were expected in Cairo over the weekend for a renewed push to strike a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal with the war in Gaza set to reach the six-month mark on Sunday.

Hamas’s insistence on its demands came as US President Joe Biden urged an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

Ahead of the weekend talks, Biden wrote to the leaders of Egypt and Qatar urging them to secure commitments from Hamas to “agree to and abide by a deal,” a senior US administration official told AFP.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

During a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, Biden pushed him to “fully empower” his negotiators to reach a deal.

Stop-start talks have made no headway since a week-long truce in November, the only one since the start of the war on October 7, saw the exchange of dozens of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel.

Read more:

At least 33,137 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7: Ministry

Israeli army says body of hostage recovered from Gaza

After foreign aid workers death in Gaza, allies consider halting arms sales to Israel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Horses run amok in central London Horses run amok in central London
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size