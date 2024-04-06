Israeli army says body of hostage recovered from Gaza

1 min read

Israel’s army said on Saturday its troops recovered the body of a hostage abducted by Palestinian militants during the October 7 attack on southern Israeli communities.



“The body of the abductee Elad Katzir, who according to intelligence was murdered in captivity by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, was rescued overnight from Khan Younis and returned to Israeli territory,” the army said in a statement.



Katzir, 47 at the time of attack, was abducted from Nir Oz kibbutz community along his mother Hanna.



She was released on November 24 during a one-week truce in the war in Gaza.



Katzir’s father Avraham was killed during the attack at the kibbutz, the army said.



The recovery of Elad Katzir’s body brings to 12 the number which the army says it has brought home from Gaza during the war.



