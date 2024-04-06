Israeli police fire tear gas to disperse worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

2 min read

Israeli police for the second day fired tear gas to disperse worshipers after dawn prayers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Saturday.



Worshipers were performing dawn prayers on the last Friday prayers of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa, regarded by Muslims as Islam’s third holiest site.



The Israeli police unit said in a statement that thousands of worshipers attended and some started to chant slogans, some of which were provocative. Others set off fireworks toward policemen and the police moved to disperse the crowd. The statement added that 16 Palestinians were detained outside the compound.



During prayers, hundreds gathered near the Dome of the Rock, chanting in support of Gaza and for the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.



While the area is often the scene of clashes between the two faiths, Palestinian worshipers said Israeli authorities have restricted their access to Al-Aqsa since the start of Israel’s war on Hamas militants in Gaza on October 7.



The compound which is located in the heart of the Old City of Jerusalem, is also known as the third holiest shrine to Muslims, known to Jews as Temple Mount.

