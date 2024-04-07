Theme
Palestinian father Ashraf mourns after two daughters were killed in an overnight Israeli air strike, on April 4, 2024 at al-Najar hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
Palestinian father Ashraf mourns after two daughters were killed in an overnight Israeli air strike, on April 4, 2024 at al-Najar hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. (AFP)

Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 33,175

The Gaza health ministry said Sunday that at least 33,175 people have been killed in the territory in the six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 38 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 75,886 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

The unprecedented Hamas raid on southern Israel killed 1,170 Israelis and foreigners, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Of the around 250 Israeli and foreign hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7, 129 remain in Gaza, of which the military says 34 are dead.

