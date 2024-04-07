Iran has nine missiles capable of reaching Israel. What are they?

2 min read

A semi-official Iranian news agency on Sunday released an infographic outlining nine missiles from Iran’s arsenal capable of reaching Israel, as Tehran has vowed to retaliate for a deadly strike attributed to Israel on its consulate in Damascus.

Here’s a breakdown of the Iran-made missiles capable of reaching Israel, as reported by the ISNA news agency:

1. Sejjil

Range: 2,000-2,500 kilometers (1,243-1,553 miles)

Speed: Mach 12-14

2. Khorramshahr 4 (Khaibar)

Range: 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles)

Speed: Mach 16 outside the atmosphere; Mach 8 inside the atmosphere

3. Emad

Range: 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles)

Speed: Mach 7.2

4. Shahab 3

Range: 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles)

Speed: Mach 7

5. Qadr

Range: Up to 1,950 kilometers (1,212 miles)

Speed: Mach 9

6. Paveh

Range: 1,650 kilometers (1,025 miles)

Speed: 600-900 km/h (373-559 mph)

7. Khaibarshekan

Range: 1,450 kilometers (901 miles)

Speed: Over 5,000 km/h (3,107 mph)

8. Fattah 2

Range: Over 1,400 kilometers (870 miles)

Speed: Mach 5

9. Haj Qassem

Range: 1,400 kilometers (870 miles)

Speed: Mach 5

The airstrike on Monday in the Syrian capital killed seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including two senior commanders, further escalating tensions in a region already strained by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war since October 7.

Among those killed was Mohammad-Reza Zahedi, the most senior casualty of the attack. Zahedi was responsible for overseeing operations in Lebanon and Syria for the Quds Force, the IRGC’s foreign operations arm.

Zahedi is the highest-ranking Iranian commander to be killed since the 2020 US killing of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

Speaking at Zahedi’s funeral in Iran on Saturday, a senior Iranian military official reiterated Tehran’s determination to retaliate against the consulate attack, saying that Iran’s response will aim to cause “maximum damage.”

