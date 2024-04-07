Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Demonstrators argue with police officers during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas from Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 23, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators argue with police officers during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas from Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 23, 2024. (Reuters)

Israel’s Netanyahu: No Gaza truce without release of hostages

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire after six months of war against Hamas in Gaza until the hostages being held in Gaza are released.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

His comments made at the start of a weekly cabinet meeting came as a new round of truce talks in Egypt are set to begin.

Netanyahu said that despite growing international pressure, Israel would not give in to “extreme” demands from Hamas, which sparked the war on Oct. 7 with its deadly attack on southern Israel.

Read more:

Negotiators expected in Cairo as Israel-Hamas war nears six-month mark

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires 60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size