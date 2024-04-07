Israel says four soldiers killed as Gaza war hits half-year mark

1 min read

The Israeli military published the names on Sunday of four soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip, bringing to 604 its losses in ground fighting there as the war against Hamas reached the half-year mark.



The four commandos died on Saturday in southern Gaza, the military said in a statement that followed weeks of relatively low Israeli casualties. Hamas had claimed an ambush against Israeli forces in the southern town of Khan Younis on Saturday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Negotiators expected in Cairo as Israel-Hamas war nears six-month mark

‘Terrible’ war between Israel Hamas ‘must end’: UK’s Sunak

Israel fighting ‘bloody and difficult war,’ president says as it nears half-year mark