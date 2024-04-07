Theme
Israeli soldiers move on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israel says four soldiers killed as Gaza war hits half-year mark

Reuters
The Israeli military published the names on Sunday of four soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip, bringing to 604 its losses in ground fighting there as the war against Hamas reached the half-year mark.

The four commandos died on Saturday in southern Gaza, the military said in a statement that followed weeks of relatively low Israeli casualties. Hamas had claimed an ambush against Israeli forces in the southern town of Khan Younis on Saturday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

