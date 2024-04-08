33,207 Palestinians killed in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since Oct.7

1 min read

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday that at least 33,207 people have been killed in the territory during the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.



The toll includes at least 38 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 75,933 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.



