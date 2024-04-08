Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A Palestinian child, who is suffering from malnutrition, receives healthcare at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza Strip, amid widespread hunger, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, April 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A Palestinian child, who is suffering from malnutrition, receives healthcare at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza Strip, amid widespread hunger, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, April 7, 2024. (Reuters)

33,207 Palestinians killed in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since Oct.7

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday that at least 33,207 people have been killed in the territory during the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes at least 38 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 75,933 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Read more:

Germany ‘pathetic’ to supply aid to Gaza and arms to Israel, Nicaragua tells UN court

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires 60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size