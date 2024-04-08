Australia tasks ex-military chief to probe deaths of Gaza aid workers

2 min read

Australia on Monday tasked a former military chief with monitoring Israel’s probe into the deaths of seven aid workers in Gaza, seeking “full accountability” for the killings.



Australian national Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom was among the group of World Central Kitchen volunteers killed last week in an Israeli air strike.



Israel’s military said it had fired two officers in the aftermath, but its attempts to explain have done little to curb international outrage.



Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has been deeply critical of Israel’s initial response.



On Monday she appointed retired defense force chief Mark Binskin as a special adviser working with Israel’s military on continuing investigations.



“Australia has made clear to the Israeli government our expectation and trust that this engagement will be facilitated,” she said.



“The Australian government has been clear that we expect full accountability for these deaths.”



Binskin, a highly respected senior officer who also led Australia’s air force, would examine “measures taken to hold those responsible to account,” Wong said.



He would also advise the Australian government on whether further investigations or consequences were warranted, she added.



US-based World Central Kitchen -- founded by Spanish-American celebrity chef Jose Andres -- said a “targeted attack” by Israeli forces had killed the seven aid workers.



The group included 43-year-old Australian national Frankcom, as well as British, Palestinian, Polish and US-Canadian employees.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later admitted that his military had “unintentionally” killed the volunteers.

