At least 33,360 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

1 min read

The health ministry Gaza said Tuesday that at least 33,360 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



The toll includes at least 153 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 75,993 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Read more:

Hamas says Israeli proposal failed to meet Palestinian demands, yet under review

Israel’s security ‘at core’ of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court

Israel vows response to Turkey’s ‘unilateral violations’ of trade deals