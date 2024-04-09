Theme
Destroyed buildings and rubble are seen around the damaged PRCS Al-Amal Hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, Gaza, on April 7, 2024. (Reuters)
At least 33,360 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

The health ministry Gaza said Tuesday that at least 33,360 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes at least 153 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 75,993 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

