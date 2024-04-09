Iran FM to travel to New York for Security Council meeting on Palestine

1 min read

Iran’s top diplomat is set to participate in a UN Security Council session in New York focused on the Palestinian issue next week, Tehran’s mission to the UN said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will attend the Security Council meeting on Palestine scheduled for April 18, Iran’s UN mission confirmed to Al Arabiya English, marking his third visit to the US within nine months.

This comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following a suspected Israeli strike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus, which killed seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including two senior commanders.

Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel for the attack and has also blamed the US. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.

The region had already been grappling with heightened tensions due to the ongoing war between Israel and the Iran-backed Palestinian group Hamas, which erupted on October 7.

Iran has praised the October 7 attack while denying any involvement in its planning or execution.

