Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Sderot, Israel May 13, 2023 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Sderot, Israel May 13, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Israel’s C-Dome Defense System intercepts suspicious airborne threat near Eilat

AFP
2 min read

Israel for the first time deployed its ship-mounted defense system, called the C-Dome, against a “suspicious” target that entered the country’s airspace near the southern city of Eilat, the military said Tuesday.

The C-Dome is a naval version of the Iron Dome air defense system used to shield against rocket and missile attacks.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

On Monday evening, the Israeli military (IDF) reported an alert in the area of Eilat, which was targeted in February by intercepted ballistic missile fire from Yemen’s Houthi militia, allies of Palestinian militants Hamas.

“Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Eilat regarding the infiltration of a hostile aircraft, IDF Naval forces identified a suspicious aerial target crossing into Israeli territory,” the IDF said in a statement released early Tuesday.

“The target was successfully intercepted by the ‘C-Dome’ naval defense system,” it said.

No injuries or damage were reported.

An IDF spokesperson would not confirm whether the “suspicious” target had been a drone but told AFP this was “the first operational use of C-Dome”.

Mounted on Sa’ar 6-class corvettes, German-made warships, the C-Dome uses the same interceptor as the Iron Dome, according to state-owned operator Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The land-based Iron Dome has been used countless times to intercept rockets fired from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

That defense system costs roughly $50,000 per launch.

