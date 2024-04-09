Netanyahu says Israel will eliminate Hamas’ brigades, including in Gaza’s Rafah

1 min read

Israel will complete the elimination of Hamas’ brigades, including in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, and nothing will prevent this, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



“There is no force in the world that will stop us. There are many forces that are trying to do so, but it will not help, since this enemy, after what it did, will never do it again,” Netanyahu said.

Read more:

Hamas says Israeli proposal failed to meet Palestinian demands, yet under review

France’s FM suggests sanctions on Israel to allow aid into Gaza

Israel’s C-Dome Defense System intercepts suspicious airborne threat near Eilat