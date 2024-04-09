Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Palestinians inspect the ruins of a residential building for the Abu Muammar family after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)
Palestinians inspect the ruins of a residential building after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on March 29, 2024. (AP)

Netanyahu says Israel will eliminate Hamas’ brigades, including in Gaza’s Rafah

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Israel will complete the elimination of Hamas’ brigades, including in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, and nothing will prevent this, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“There is no force in the world that will stop us. There are many forces that are trying to do so, but it will not help, since this enemy, after what it did, will never do it again,” Netanyahu said.

Read more:

Hamas says Israeli proposal failed to meet Palestinian demands, yet under review

France’s FM suggests sanctions on Israel to allow aid into Gaza

Israel’s C-Dome Defense System intercepts suspicious airborne threat near Eilat

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires 60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size