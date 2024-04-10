Biden says Hamas ‘needs to move’ on ceasefire proposal

3 min read

US President Joe Biden urged Hamas to move on a proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, while calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow more aid into the Palestinian territory.

“It’s now up to Hamas, they need to move on the proposal that’s been made,” Biden told a press conference at the White House, adding that the amount of aid getting into Gaza following a tense call with Netanyahu was “not enough”.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Hamas on Tuesday stated that the Israeli ceasefire proposal failed to meet the requirements set by the Palestinian militant factions. However, they expressed willingness to examine the offer more closely and provide their response to mediators.

The proposal was handed to the Palestinian militia by Egyptian and Qatari mediators at talks in Cairo that aim to find a way out of the devastating war in the Gaza Strip, now in its seventh month.

The talks in Cairo, also attended by the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency William Burns, have so far failed to reach a breakthrough towards pausing the war.

“The movement (Hamas) is interested in reaching an agreement that puts an end to the aggression on our people. Despite that, the Israeli position remains intransigent and it didn’t meet any of the demands of our people and our resistance,” Hamas said in a statement following the latest ceasefire proposal.

It said it would review the proposal further and go back to the mediators with its response.

Hamas wants any agreement to secure an end to the Israeli military offensive, a withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and to allow displaced people to return to their homes across the small, densely populated enclave.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The October 7 attack that sparked the war resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, Israeli figures show.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 33,482 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.

With agencies

Read more:

Hamas says Israeli proposal failed to meet Palestinian demands, yet under review

Three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

Israel minister says ‘Hamas is defeated’ but war will continue