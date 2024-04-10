Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Syria: Military

3 min read

The Israeli army said early Wednesday it had carried out bombardments on positions of the Lebanese group Hezbollah in Syria in a bid to thwart its “entrenchment” in the country.

While fighting Hamas militants in Gaza, Israel has repeatedly said it was also ready to confront Hezbollah and has stepped up strikes, including in Syria, in recent weeks.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

An Israeli army statement said it had “struck military infrastructure that based on precise intelligence was used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization on the Syrian front.”

The military released a video of a strike against a building.

Israel has been waging one major campaign against Hamas in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by the group last year and international concern has been expressed about the possible spread of the conflict.

The army said it “holds the Syrian regime accountable for all activities which take place within its territory and will not allow for any attempted actions which could lead to the entrenchment of Hezbollah on the Syrian front.”

“In parallel, in the past hours, the [Israeli army] struck a number of Hezbollah observation posts and terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon,” the statement added.

“Throughout the day, IDF artillery struck to remove threats in the areas of Dhayra and Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon.”

On Tuesday, Israel said its warplanes had hit a Syrian military position in response to rocket fire from southern Syria on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group based in Britain, said Israeli jets staged raids in Syria on Tuesday and late Monday.

One destroyed a weapons and ammunition depot in the Daraa region of southern Syria while on Monday the raid hit a military site in the south used by groups backed by Iran and Hezbollah to fire rockets onto the Golan Heights, the observatory said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Israeli army has staged hundreds of strikes inside Syria since the country’s civil war started in 2011, notably hitting pro-Iranian targets.

On April 1, an Israeli strike on an Iranian embassy consular building in Damascus killed 16 people including seven members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, according to the observatory. Israel has not commented on the attack.

Read more:

Israel bombs Gaza as US says Rafah offensive ‘not imminent’

Biden says Netanyahu making ‘mistake’ on Gaza

Senior US, Iraq military officials discuss future American troop presence