Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Israeli army tanks move in an area along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on April 10, 2024. (AFP)
Israeli army tanks move in an area along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on April 10, 2024. (AFP)

Gaza health ministry says 33,545 Palestinians killed since October 7

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 33,545 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes at least 63 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 76,094 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Read more:

Gazans mark ‘saddest’ Eid with little to celebrate or eat

Netanyahu says Israel preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza

Kremlin calls for restraint in the Middle East

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires 60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size