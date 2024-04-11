Gaza health ministry says 33,545 Palestinians killed since October 7

1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 33,545 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.



The toll includes at least 63 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 76,094 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

