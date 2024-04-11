Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Palestinian militia group Hamas members sit as hostages who were abducted by Hamas gunmen during the October 7 attack on Israel are handed over to the International Red Cross, as part of a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel amid a temporary truce, in an unknown location in the Gaza Strip, November 30, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian militia group Hamas members sit as hostages who were abducted by Hamas gunmen during the October 7 attack on Israel are handed over to the International Red Cross, as part of a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel amid a temporary truce, in an unknown location in the Gaza Strip, November 30, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Hamas official says ceasefire needed to locate Israeli hostages in Gaza

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
3 min read

A senior Hamas official said Thursday that only a ceasefire can provide “enough time and safety” to locate Israeli hostages held across the Gaza Strip and ascertain their fate.

Negotiations for a ceasefire have been under way in Cairo since Sunday, but so far there has been no breakthrough on a proposal presented by US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“Part of (the) negotiations is to reach a ceasefire agreement to have enough time and safety to collect final and more precise data about the captured Israelis,” Hamas official Bassem Naim said in a statement.

This is “because they are (held) in different places by different groups, some of them are under the rubble killed with our own people, and we negotiate to get heavy equipments for this purpose,” the Hamas political bureau member said.

Hamas acknowledged early last month that it did not know which of the 129 hostages still captive in Gaza remained alive.

Naim added that the fate of the hostages, while paramount for the Israeli side, was just one topic of the Cairo talks.

“It’s a ceasefire negotiations and not a prisoner deal negotiations, the prisoners deal is one of the items to be negotiated,” he said.

Another senior Hamas official, Taher al-Nunu, said that “what has been offered to us in the latest round of negotiations regarding the ceasefire so far does not meet our demands.”

He pointed to Israeli demands for “a temporary ceasefire and to keep their forces in the Gaza Strip” as points of contention.

Mediators have put together a framework for a deal that would include a six-week halt to fighting and the exchange of about 40 hostages for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It would also see increased aid deliveries to Gaza and many displaced Palestinians returning to what is left of their homes.

The Gaza war broke out after Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, resulting in the deaths of 1,170 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive against Hamas has killed 33,545 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Read more:

Israel on alert after Iranian threat as Gaza war rages on

Hamas leader says sons killed in Israeli strike were not fighters for the group

Explainer: Why Gaza truce talks are at an ‘impasse’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Horses run amok in central London Horses run amok in central London
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size