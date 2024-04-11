Theme
A man gestures as he rides a bicycle along a heavily damaged road past destroyed buildings in Khan Yunis on April 7, 2024 after Israel pulled its ground forces out of the southern Gaza Strip, six months into the devastating war sparked by the October 7 attacks. Israel pulled all its troops out of southern Gaza on April 7, including from the city of Khan Yunis, the military and Israeli media said, after months of fierce fighting with Hamas militants left the area devastated. (Photo by AFP)
Israel says Hamas keeps ‘walking away’ in Gaza talks

AFP
Hamas keeps “walking away” from a deal that would secure a Gaza ceasefire, the Israeli prime minister’s office said Thursday with negotiations at a standstill.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“There is a very reasonable offer on the table and Hamas keeps walking away,” spokesman David Mencer told reporters, adding that international pressure on Israel was “helping Hamas.”

Read more:

Israel’s Netanyahu not consulted on killing of Haniyeh’s sons: Report

Netanyahu says Israel preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza

Gaza health ministry says 33,545 Palestinians killed since October 7

