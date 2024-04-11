Israel says Hamas keeps ‘walking away’ in Gaza talks

1 min read

Hamas keeps “walking away” from a deal that would secure a Gaza ceasefire, the Israeli prime minister’s office said Thursday with negotiations at a standstill.



“There is a very reasonable offer on the table and Hamas keeps walking away,” spokesman David Mencer told reporters, adding that international pressure on Israel was “helping Hamas.”



