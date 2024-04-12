Theme
Destroyed buildings and rubble are seen around the damaged PRCS Al-Amal Hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, Gaza, on April 7, 2024. (Reuters)
Gaza health ministry says 33,634 Palestinians killed since October 7

At least 33,634 Palestinians have been killed and 76,214 injured in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, 89 Palestinians were killed and 120 were injured, the ministry added.

