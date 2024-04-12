Top US general visits Israel amid Iran retaliation fears: Pentagon

2 min read

The top US commander for the Middle East is in Israel for talks with the country’s military officials on security threats, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The visit comes amid fears that Iran will retaliate after an Israeli strike that killed seven members of Tehran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, including two generals, in Syria earlier this month.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

General Erik Kurilla is in Israel “to meet with key IDF leadership... (and) discuss the current security threats in the region,” Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder told journalists.

Ryder said the trip was moved up from a previously scheduled date “due to recent developments.”

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned Wednesday that Israel “must be punished and will be punished,” while US President Joe Biden pledged “ironclad” support for its top regional ally.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meanwhile spoke Thursday with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant, who told the Pentagon chief that a “direct Iranian attack will require an appropriate Israeli response against Iran.”

The two “discussed readiness for an Iranian attack against the state of Israel,” the country’s defense ministry said in a statement, adding that Gallant “emphasized that the state of Israel will not tolerate an Iranian attack on its territory.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Pentagon also released a statement on the call, saying Austin spoke with Gallant to “reiterate ironclad US support for Israel’s defense in the face of growing threats from Iran and its regional proxies.”

“Secretary Austin assured Minister Gallant that Israel could count on full US support to defend Israel against Iranian attacks, which Tehran has publicly threatened,” it said.

Read more:

Israel on alert after Iranian threat as Gaza war rages on

US, allies believe Iran, proxies will strike Israel soon

Blinken asks China, counterparts in Middle East to rein in Iran on Israel