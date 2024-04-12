Theme
Palestinian children who fled with their parents from their houses in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, gather in the backyard of an UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) school, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.UNRWA said hundreds of families displaced from Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp have taken shelter in nearby mosques, schools and the Sidon municipality building after the fighting that broke out last Thursday in the camp between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah group and militant Islamist groups which left several people dead and dozens wounded. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
US resumes financial support, fundraising efforts for UNRWA

Deema AlSaffar Patterson, Al Arabiya English
2 min read

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) US announced that it will resume its financial support and active fundraising efforts for the Palestine refugee agency, a UNRWA US official announced on Thursday.

Director of Philanthropy at UNRWA US Hani Almadhoun shared the news in a post on LinkedIn saying, “After careful consideration and in close consultation with legal counsel, UNRWA USA National Committee (UNRWA USA) is pleased to announce the resumption of its financial support and active fundraising for the vital mission of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), as it carries out its life-saving humanitarian mission.”

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The decision comes at a critical time as the population of 2.2 million in Gaza faces a dire humanitarian crisis, including the looming threat of a manmade famine. Almadhoun emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting that the immediate disbursement of $5 million will contribute directly to saving refugee lives.

“Give with confidence that your donations will be sent to Gaza to buy food, water and essential humanitarian supplies,” Almadhoun added.

UNRWA, which provides aid and essential services to Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the Israeli-occupied West Bank and across the region, has been in crisis since Israel accused 12 of its 13,000 staff in Gaza of involvement in the October 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war in the Palestinian enclave.

The accusations prompted several countries, including the United States, to pause funding.

Many countries, including Japan, Canada, Australia, Finland and Sweden, have since resumed their contributions.

In a statement released by UNRWA US on Monday explained, “UNRWA USA also takes into consideration the fact that the Biden Administration has reportedly been actively urging other countries to resume funding and has continued to speak supportively of UNRWA in its public statements.”

