At least 33,686 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 33,686 Palestinians and wounded 76,309 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry said on Saturday.



There have been 52 Palestinians killed and 95 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.

