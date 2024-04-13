Theme
Palestinians inspect damage after Israeli bombardment in the Daraj Neighborhood of Gaza on April 12, 2024. (AFP)
Palestinians inspect damage after Israeli bombardment in the Daraj Neighborhood of Gaza on April 12, 2024. (AFP)

At least 33,686 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 33,686 Palestinians and wounded 76,309 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry said on Saturday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

There have been 52 Palestinians killed and 95 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.

