Israel closes schools, puts armed forces on full alert due to threat of Iran attack

Israel is “closely monitoring a planned attack” against it by Iran and Tehran’s allies in the region, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Saturday, without giving further details on the threat.



In the statement, Gallant said Israelis should heed any orders that might be issued by the military’s Homefront Command, which maps incoming missiles and other aerial threats so as to let the public know whether to take shelter.

Israel is closing schools nationwide over security concerns, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said, after Iran threatened to retaliate for a deadly air strike on its Damascus consulate.

There will be “no educational activities” when the school week begins on Sunday “in light of the security situation,” he said in a televised statement.

The measure is set to last two days, according to online army guidelines.

Iran has vowed retaliation after the presumed Israeli strike on April 1 which levelled its consulate in Damascus, killing seven members of the Revolutionary Guards including two generals.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he expected Iran to retaliate “sooner (rather) than later.”

Earlier on Saturday Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized a container ship “related to the Zionist regime (Israel)” near the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz postponed a planned visit to Hungary and Austria which had been scheduled to begin on Sunday “due to the security situation,” his spokesman said.

