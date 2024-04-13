Iran attack on Israel: Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq close airspace amid retaliatory attack

2 min read

Several Middle Eastern countries announced late on Saturday that they were closing their airspace and diverting flights in light of a retaliatory Iranian attack on Israel.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed that a drone and missile attack was under way against Israel in retaliation for a deadly April 1 drone strike on its Damascus consulate.

Israel



Israel’s airport authority said its airspace will be closed from 12:30 a.m. Sunday after the army reported Iran launched drones at Israel directly from its territory.



“In accordance with the guidance of the security system, starting at (12:30 am) the airspace of the state of Israel will be closed to international and domestic flights,” the statement said.

Jordan

The Hashemite Kingdom announced temporarily closing its airspace to all incoming, departing and transit aircraft, Al Mamlaka reported, citing aviation authorities saying the situation would be “continuously updated and reviewed according to developments.”

Interference in Jordanian air traffic affected Jordan’s GPS system prompting planes in the area to use alternative navigation systems, Haitham Misto, the chairman of Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, said on Al-Mamlaka.

Lebanon



Public Works Minister Ali Hamie said that Lebanon’s airspace will be temporarily closed starting 1 a.m. local time until 7 a.m. as a precautionary measure.



“Therefore, air navigation at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport has been completely closed during this period…provided that this will be updated and reviewed according to developments,” Hamie said in a statement on X.

Iraq



Iraq announced late on Saturday it was closing its airspace and suspending all air traffic after neighboring Iran launched a drone attack on Israel.



“Iraq’s airspace has been closed and air traffic has been halted,” Transport Minister Razzak al-Saadawi told state news agency INA. The Civil Aviation Authority said the closure would last from 11:30 pm (2030 GMT) until 5:30 a.m.

Kuwait



Kuwait Airways said early on Sunday it decided to divert all incoming and outgoing flights away from “areas of tension” in view of the security situation in the region and concern for the safety of its passengers.



With agencies



