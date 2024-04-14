33,729 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says

1 min read

Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 33,729 Palestinians and wounded 76,371 since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said on Sunday.



There have been 43 Palestinians killed and 62 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.



The Gaza war broke out after Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, resulting in the deaths of 1,170 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

