Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Mourners react next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, April 14, 2024. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed
Mourners react next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, April 14, 2024. (Reuters)

33,729 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says

Agencies
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 33,729 Palestinians and wounded 76,371 since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said on Sunday.

There have been 43 Palestinians killed and 62 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.

The Gaza war broke out after Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, resulting in the deaths of 1,170 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Hamas says submitted response to Gaza truce mediators, insists on permanent ceasefire

Israel bombards Gaza as regional tensions soar after Iran threat

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires 60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size