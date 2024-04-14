Countries react to Iranian attack on Israel

9 min read

Several countries arround the world expressed their reactions on Sunday after Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday night.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi foreign ministry called on “all parties to exercise utmost restraint and spare the region and its peoples from the dangers of war”.

It urged the UN Security Council “to assume its responsibility towards maintaining international peace and security”.

Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel overnight in retaliation for a suspected Israeli air strike on Iran's embassy compound in Damascus on April 1, raising the threat of a wider regional conflict.

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates called for the exercise of the utmost restraint to avoid dangerous repercussions in the Middle East, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The UAE also called for resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic channels.

Russia

Russia said it was extremely concerned by the strikes and called on all parties to exercise restraint but said tensions would remain high until the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians was resolved.

“We express our extreme concern over another dangerous escalation in the region,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on the Iranian attacks. “We call on all parties involved to exercise restraint.”

Russia noted that Tehran had said the attack was made within the right to self defense after Israel’s strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus that Moscow condemned.

Russia, which has close ties to Iran, said that the West had blocked attempts in the United Nations Security Council to respond to the Israeli strike on the consulate.

“We have repeatedly warned that the numerous unresolved crises in the Middle East, primarily in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, which are often fueled by irresponsible provocative actions, will lead to an increase in tension,” the ministry said.

The Kremlin has yet to comment publicly.

But former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said that a war between Israel and Iran would worsen Joe Biden’s prospects of being re-elected US president.

“America does not want a big war in the Middle East,” Medvedev said on Telegram. “The killings in Gaza worsen Biden’s prospects in the elections, and war between Israel and Iran would introduce additional uncertainty.”

Iraq

Iraq’s President Abdel Latif Rashid called for a “reduction of tensions” in the Middle East, warning against the “spread of conflict.”



In light of “the latest developments in the region and their repercussions,” Rashid emphasized in a statement “the need to stop the aggression against the Gaza Strip and to find a solution to the Palestinian question, given this is a fundamental element to the stability of the region.”

Turkey

Turkey, on the other hand, has called on Iran to avoid a “new escalation,” according to a diplomatic source.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by telephone with his Iranian counterpart “and stated that we do not wish for a new escalation in the region,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the Iranian attack as “irresponsible and unjustifiable”, his spokesman said.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday Israel has shown that it was strong and could defend itself by repelling an Iranian attack overnight together with strong allies.



“Iran is isolated with its aggressive behavior with which it wants to destabilize an entire region,” she said. “And Israel’s capacities have shown Israel is strong, Israel can protect itself.”



Baerbock called on Iran to forgo further attacks including via proxies as a regional escalation would have incalculable consequences.

European Union

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen called on Iran to “immediately cease” attacks, saying in a message on X, formerly Twitter, that “all actors must now refrain from further escalation and work to restore stability in the region”.

Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc “condemns in the strongest terms” the attack, calling it “an unprecedented escalation and a threat to regional security.”

G7

The G7 group expressed its “full solidarity and support to Israel and its people and reaffirm our commitment towards its security”, the group said in a statement following video talks.

“We demand that Iran and its proxies cease their attacks, and we stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilising initiatives”, it said.

NATO

For it’s part, NATO condemned Iran’s overnight attack on Israel as “escalation” of regional unrest and urged restraint on all sides.



“We condemn Iran’s overnight escalation, call for restraint, and are monitoring developments closely. It is vital that the conflict in the Middle East does not spiral out of control,” spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah said on Sunday.

China

Beijing also urged restraint, calling the attack “the latest spillover of the Gaza conflict” and calling for the implementation of a recent UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire.

“China calls on the international community, especially countries with influence, to play a constructive role for the peace and stability of the region,” it added.

United States

US President Joe Biden promised “ironclad” support for Israel after holding an urgent meeting with top security officials.

“Our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad,” Biden said on X, posting a picture of the meeting in the White House Situation Room.

Britain

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the “reckless” strikes, which he said “risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region”.

He called for “calm heads to prevail”.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa “unequivocally condemns Iran’s airborne attacks,” adding: “We stand with Israel.”

Egypt

Cairo expressed “deep concern” at the escalation of hostilities and called for “maximum restraint”.

The foreign ministry also warned of the “risk of the regional expansion of the conflict,” and added Egypt would be “in direct contact with all parties to the conflict to try and contain the situation”.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on X: “I condemn in the strongest terms the unprecedented attack launched by Iran against Israel, which carries the risk of destabilising the region”.

Indonesia

Indonesia’s foreign ministry said it was “deeply concerned” and called on the UN Security Council “to act immediately to de-escalate tensions and continue working towards lasting peace in the Middle East, including by ending the illegal occupation of Palestine and various violations of international law by Israel”.

Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the attack and said she feared “destabilization of the region”.

Qatar

Qatar expressed “deep concern” following the strikes and called on “all parties to halt escalation” and “exercise maximum restraint”.

The gas-rich emirate, which has been engaged in weeks of talks with Israel and Hamas, urged the international community to “take urgent action to defuse the tension and de-escalate.”

South Africa

Pretoria, which has brought a lawsuit against Israel at the top UN court over its offensive against Hamas in Gaza, said it was “gravely concerned” over possible escalation of hostilities in the region.

“South Africa has continuously stressed that irrespective of whether states believe that their use of force is lawful, it is never wise to resort to war as inevitably, it is ordinary people who bear the brunt of conflict”, its foreign ministry said in a statement.

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for restraint, saying Madrid “will always condemn all forms of violence which threaten the security and the well-being of innocent civilians.”

Syria

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told his Iranian counterpart in a phone call that “Iran’s response... is a legitimate right to self-defence”, according to state news agency SANA.

Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky condemned the attack, saying Iran’s actions “threaten the entire region and the world, just as Russia’s actions threaten a larger conflict”.

“The obvious collaboration between the two regimes in spreading terror must face a resolute and united response from the world”, he wrote on X.

Chile

Chile’s President Gabriel Boric warned that “when tensions and crises between governments escalate into violence, it is always the people who pay.”

Kenya

Kenyan President William Ruto said on X that the attack was a “disturbing development” which would “aggravate an already delicate situation in the Middle East”.

“The attack represents a real and present threat to international peace and security... (and) should be condemned by all peace loving countries,” he said.

Brazil

Brazil’s foreign ministry said that the government was following the events with “grave concern” and called on “all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint”.

