Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Tehran, Iran April 14, 2024. (Reuters)

Iran’s foreign minister: We informed the US our attacks on Israel will be ‘limited’

Reuters
Iran informed the US that its attacks against Israel will be “limited” and for self-defense, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Tehran on Sunday.

Amir-Abdollahian also said that Iran notified its neighbors of its retaliatory strikes on Israel 72 hours in advance.

“About 72 hours prior to our operations, we informed our friends and neighbours in the region that Iran’s response against Israel was certain, legitimate, and irrevocable,” he said said at a press conference.

Iran launched the attack over a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Syria on April 1 that killed top Revolutionary Guards commanders and followed months of clashes between Israel and Iran’s regional allies, triggered by the war in Gaza.

