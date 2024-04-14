Iran’s military officials warn Israel and US against retaliation: State TV

1 min read

Iran warned Israel of a larger attack on its territory should it retaliate against Tehran’s overnight drone and missile attack on Sunday, adding that Washington has been warned not to back Israeli military action.



“Our response will be much larger than tonight’s military action if Israel retaliates against Iran,” armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri told state TV, adding that Tehran warned Washington that any backing of Israeli retaliation would result in US bases being targeted.



The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, also warned Tehran would retaliate against any Israeli attack on its interests, officials or citizens.



Later in the day, Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi warned Sunday Israel and its allies against any “reckless” actions after Tehran’s attack.



“If the Zionist regime [Israel] or its supporters demonstrate reckless behavior, they will receive a decisive and much stronger response,” Raisi said in a statement.



