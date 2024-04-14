Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant listens to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, not pictured, speak as they make brief statements to the media at The Kirya, Israel's Ministry of Defense, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant listens to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, not pictured, speak as they make brief statements to the media at The Kirya, Israel's Ministry of Defense, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Tel Aviv. (AP)

Israel has chance to form strategic alliance against Iran: Defense minister

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Israel has an opportunity to form a strategic alliance against Iran after its mass drone and missile attack was jointly repelled, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The attack was repelled together with the United States and other countries, Gallant said in a statement.

“We have an opportunity to establish a strategic alliance against this grave threat by Iran which is threatening to mount nuclear explosives on these missiles, which could be an extremely grave threat.”

Read more:

Israeli military says France helped in defense against Iranian attack

US says does not want to see Middle East crisis ‘escalate’

UK jets shot down Iranian drones, PM Sunak says

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires 60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size