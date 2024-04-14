Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Objects are seen in the sky over Amman after Iran launched drones towards Israel, in Amman, Jordan April 14, 2024, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Video Obtained by REUTERS/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Objects are seen in the sky over Amman after Iran launched drones towards Israel, in Amman, Jordan April 14, 2024, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (Reuters)

Jordan says it intercepted flying objects entered its airspace last night

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Jordan intercepted some flying objects that entered its airspace on Saturday night to ensure the safety of its citizens, a cabinet statement said on Sunday.

Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday - its first direct attack on Israeli territory in a retaliatory strike that raises the threat of wider regional conflict.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Jordan, which lies between Iran and Israel, had readied air defenses to intercept any drones or missiles that violated its territory, two regional security sources said.

“Some shrapnel fell in multiple places during that time without causing any significant damage or any injuries to citizens,” the Jordan cabinet statement added.

US and British warplanes were involved in shooting down some of the Israel-bound drones over the Iraq-Syria border area, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

Read more:

Israel’s PM Netanyahu vows victory after Iran strikes amid fears of wider conflict

Iran threatens to attack Jordan if it ‘cooperates’ with Israel: Report

Iran’s drone, missile attack on Israel: Reactions from around the world

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires 60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size