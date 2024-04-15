Theme
Palestinians injured during Israeli bombardment on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, wait to receive medical treatment at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah on April 13, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group. (Photo by AFP)
Palestinians injured during Israeli bombardment on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, wait to receive medical treatment at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah on April 13, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group. (AFP)

33,797 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says

Agencies
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 33,797 Palestinians and wounded 76,465 since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said on Monday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

There have been 68 Palestinians killed and 94 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.

The Gaza war broke out after Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, resulting in the deaths of 1,170 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

