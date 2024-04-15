33,797 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says

Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 33,797 Palestinians and wounded 76,465 since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said on Monday.
For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.
There have been 68 Palestinians killed and 94 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.
The Gaza war broke out after Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, resulting in the deaths of 1,170 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
Read more:
‘From Gaza with Love’: Palestinian rapper Saint Levant makes Coachella debut
Israeli military to mobilize reserve divisions for Gaza operations against Hamas
Hamas says submitted response to Gaza truce mediators, insists on permanent ceasefire