TOPSHOT - Motorists drive their vehicles past a billboard depicting named Iranian ballistic missiles in service, with text in Arabic reading the honest [person's] promise and in Persian Israel is weaker than a spider's web, in Valiasr Square in central Tehran on April 15, 2024. Iran on April 14 urged Israel not to retaliate militarily to an unprecedented attack overnight, which Tehran presented as a justified response to a deadly strike on its consulate building in Damascus. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Motorists drive their vehicles past a billboard depicting named Iranian ballistic missiles in service, with text in Arabic reading the honest [person's] promise and in Persian Israel is weaker than a spider's web, in Valiasr Square in central Tehran on April 15, 2024. (AFP)

‘Appreciate Iran’s restraint’ towards Israel, Tehran tells Western nations

Agencies
Published: Updated:
3 min read

Tehran on Monday called on Western nations to “appreciate Iran’s restraint” towards Israel after it attacked its regional foe in response to a deadly strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

“Instead of making accusations against Iran, [Western] countries should blame themselves and answer to public opinion for the measures they have taken against the... war crimes committed by Israel” in its war against Tehran-backed Hamas in Gaza, said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.

The remains of a rocket booster that, according to Israeli authorities critically injured a 7-year-old girl, after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, near Arad, Israel, April 14, 2024. (Reuters)
The remains of a rocket booster that, according to Israeli authorities critically injured a 7-year-old girl, after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, near Arad, Israel, April 14, 2024. (Reuters)



The spokesman added that Western countries “should appreciate Iran’s restraint in recent months.”

Western governments have condemned Iran over its unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel, which Tehran insists was an act of “self-defense.”

Iran’s first direct attack on Israel, which began on Saturday, was in response to a April 1 strike on Tehran’s consulate in Damascus which has been widely attributed to Israel.

The Damascus strike leveled the five-story consular annex of the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital and killed seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members, two of them generals.

Iran said it had informed the United States and gave a 72-hour warning to neighboring countries ahead of what it called its “limited” attack on Israel.

Kanani said Iran’s action was meant to “create a deterrent in the aim to prevent the repetition of the actions of the Zionist regime and to defend [Iranian] interests.”

Kanaani, however, cautioned that no pre-arranged deal was made with any country regarding how Tehran would approach its military response to Israel.

The latest developments took place against the backdrop of the Gaza war, which began with Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel which killed 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures.

Tehran backs Hamas but has denied any direct involvement in the October 7 attack.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive against the Palestinian militant group has killed at least 33,729 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza health ministry.

