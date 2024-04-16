Theme
A woman reacts next to the bodies of Palestinians (not pictured) killed in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 16, 2024. (Reuters)
At least 33,843 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7: Ministry

AFP
The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that at least 33,843 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 46 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 76,575 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Israel still imposing ‘unlawful’ restrictions on Gaza aid, UN rights office says

UN experts decry Israel’s reported use of AI in Gaza ‘domicide’

Iran’s advance notice of attack on Israel raises questions

