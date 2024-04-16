At least 33,843 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7: Ministry

1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that at least 33,843 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 46 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 76,575 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.



