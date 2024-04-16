UN says 90 percent of buildings on Gaza’s eastern border destroyed amid Israel war

2 min read

About 90 percent – nearly 4,000 buildings – located along Gaza’s eastern border with Israel have been destroyed or damaged amid the ongoing war, according to a preliminary assessment of satellite imagery from the United Nations Satellite Center (UNOSAT) released on Monday.

Our cumulative analysis shows a drastic increase in damaged buildings in Gaza, along the Demarcation Line, soaring from 15% to 90% between Oct '23 and Feb '24.



Out of 4042 buildings, 3033 are completely destroyed as of 29 February.



📷 : https://t.co/NJ9WNxTW02 pic.twitter.com/HienYOVyEx — UNOSAT (@UNOSAT) April 11, 2024

Advertisement

The UN analysis includes a comprehensive damage assessment (CDA) to detect damage and destruction within a stretch of land of 1 kilometer from the Armistice Demarcation Line in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territory from several dates including October 15, 2023, November 7 2023, January 7 2023, and February 29, 2023, UNOSAT said.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“Statistical analysis shows the rapid increase in damaged and destroyed buildings within the zone, from 15 percent to 90 percent between October 2023 and February 2024,” the UN agency said.

The agency’s satellite-derived analysis undertaken on February 29 on 4042 buildings within the zone, showed 3,033 buildings destroyed, 593 damaged and 416 with no visible damage.

As mediators eye a deal to halt the fighting in Gaza and prevent a wider regional spill, the Israeli military has said it would continue to press on its offensive and would not be distracted from its war against Hamas, triggered by the Palestinian militant group’s attack on October 7.

Read more:

UN experts decry Israel’s reported use of AI in Gaza ‘domicide’

Pentagon chief stresses Middle East stability in calls with counterparts

Israel presses on with Gaza battle as world awaits response to Iran attack