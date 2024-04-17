Theme
A Palestinian girl reacts at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 17, 2024. (Reuters)
At least 33,899 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7: Ministry

Reuters
1 min read

Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 33,899 Palestinians and wounded 76,664 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry said on Wednesday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Fifty-six Palestinians have been killed and 89 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added in a statement.

Read more:

Jordan says Netanyahu seeks to draw attention away from Gaza by escalating with Iran

UNRWA says found unexploded 1,000-pound bombs in Gaza schools

UN says 90 percent of buildings on Gaza’s eastern border destroyed amid Israel war

