At least 33,899 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7: Ministry

Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 33,899 Palestinians and wounded 76,664 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry said on Wednesday.



Fifty-six Palestinians have been killed and 89 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added in a statement.

