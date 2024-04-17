Biden warns US could be dragged into war if Iran succeeds in attacking Israel

2 min read

President Joe Biden warned on Wednesday that the US could get dragged into a broader war in the Middle East if Iran succeeds in attacking Israel, days after Tehran launched its first-ever direct attack on Israel.

In an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal, Biden was trying to convince American lawmakers to swiftly pass legislation for US military aid to Ukraine and Israel.

“Now is not the time to abandon our friends. The House must pass urgent national-security legislation for Ukraine and Israel, as well as desperately needed humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza,” Biden wrote.

Republicans and Democrats have been quarreling for months over foreign military aid. Some Republicans have called for funds to control the chaotic southern border with Mexico, while some Democrats initially questioned the unconditional aid provided to Israel.

There have also been arguments over US taxpayer funds being provided to Ukraine as Kyiv and Moscow are in a stalemate.

On the Iran-Israel conflict, which risks a much wider regional war, Biden said: “If Iran succeeds in significantly escalating its assault on Israel, the US could be drawn in.”

He added that it would be “unthinkable” that the US would stand by if Israel’s defenses were weakened and “Iran was able to carry out the destruction it intended this weekend.”

Biden was referring to the unprecedented drone and missile attacks launched by Iran at Israel over the weekend.

Tehran was responding to the Israeli airstrike that targeted the Iranian consulate in Damascus weeks before that killed senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials.

The US president said both Ukraine and Israel were able to defend their own sovereignty, but “they depend on American assistance, including weaponry, to do it.”

