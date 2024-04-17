Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock delivers a statement, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, Israel, April 17, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock delivers a statement, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, Israel, April 17, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Middle East cannot slide into unpredictable situation, Germany warns

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she made clear during talks in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others that the Middle East must not be allowed to slide into a situation whose outcome is completely unpredictable.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Everyone must now act prudently and responsibly,” said Baerbock before departing Israel on Wednesday for a Group of Seven (G7) meeting that she said would discuss Iran sanctions.

Baerbock was visiting Israel for the seventh time since Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7 to aid in efforts to de-escalate tensions since Iran’s weekend attack on Israel.

“Because that would serve no one, not Israel’s security, not the many dozens of hostages still in the hands of Hamas, not the suffering population of Gaza, not the many people in Iran who are themselves suffering under the regime, and not the third countries in the region who simply want to live in peace.”

Read more:

Netanyahu says Israel will do everything needed to defend itself

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it attacked Israeli military facility in Arab al-Aramshe

US to impose new sanctions on Iran missile, drone program

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires 60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size