Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
US Central Command conducted airdrops containing over 25,000 meal on Gaza on April 16, 2024. (X)
US Central Command conducted airdrops containing over 25,000 meal on Gaza on April 16, 2024. (X)

US Air Force airdrops over 25,000 meals into Gaza

Deema AlSaffar Patterson, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

In a bid to aid civilians amid the ongoing conflict, US Central Command (CENTCOM) airdropped aid into Northern Gaza on Monday morning, CENTCOM shared on X, formerly Twitter.

CENTCOM said two C-130 US Air Force aircrafts airdropped about 25,300 meals.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

This delivery added to the cumulative 891 tons of humanitarian assistance provided by the US to date, CENTCOM added.

According to CENTCOM, the US Department of Defense is planning for more deliveries to help ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Read more: Britain Royal Air Force airdrops 10 metric tons of food aid into Gaza

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires 60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size