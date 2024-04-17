US Air Force airdrops over 25,000 meals into Gaza

1 min read

In a bid to aid civilians amid the ongoing conflict, US Central Command (CENTCOM) airdropped aid into Northern Gaza on Monday morning, CENTCOM shared on X, formerly Twitter.

CENTCOM said two C-130 US Air Force aircrafts airdropped about 25,300 meals.

This delivery added to the cumulative 891 tons of humanitarian assistance provided by the US to date, CENTCOM added.

According to CENTCOM, the US Department of Defense is planning for more deliveries to help ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

