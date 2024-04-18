Iran-Israel tensions feared to be an ‘escalation spiral’: Iranian analyst

3 min read

On the first day of this month, a military strike on a diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital, Damascus, killed seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - including one of its most senior generals.

Israel is suspected to have carried out that attack.

One week ago, reports that Iran’s vowed response was imminent began to emerge, and 48 hours later, Iran launched more than 300 drones and ballistic missiles against Israel - the vast majority of which were either destroyed by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system or intercepted by jets from the US and other Israeli allies.

For some people, these two events represent a diplomatic success in the form of a high-stakes game expertly played by opponents whose back-channel communications ensure hostilities don’t spill over into a full-scale war. But for others, they represent a game-changer—and they see a dangerous escalation of a deep-seated rivalry that was previously conducted through proxies rather than direct conflict.

The fallout continues to raise a whole range of serious questions.

In the space of a few days, US President Joe Biden went from calling Israel’s handling of events in Gaza a “mistake” to declaring US support for Israel against Iran as “ironclad.”

Now, the US has called for Israeli restraint, but those calls seem to be falling on deaf ears, following statements from the Israeli War Cabinet.

This week, we also saw what seemed to be quite an awkward briefing by the White House National Security spokesman, John Kirby. He described the idea that the US was pre-warned by Iran of the attack on Israel

as “malarkey,” even though several other nations said they were informed. He also said Iran and the US have been in communication. Is he just playing with words and that both sides made pretty? There would be no surprises.

The Riz Khan Show brings perspectives from Israel, Iran, and the US to answer as many questions as possible.

Riz Khan is joined by Tsach Saar, Israel’s Deputy Consul-General in NYC; Vedant Patel, US State Dept Principal Deputy Spox; Behnam Ben Taleblu, Senior Fellow, Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.

