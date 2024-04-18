Theme
Planes of German air carrier Lufthansa are parked as Lufthansa pilots start a strike over a wage dispute, at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, September 2, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Lufthansa extends Tehran, Beirut flight suspensions

German airline giant Lufthansa on Thursday extended its suspension of flights to and from Tehran and Beirut to the end of April and said its planes would continue avoiding Iranian airspace.

“Our flights to Tehran and Beirut are canceled up to and including 30 April and we are still not using Iranian airspace until the same date,” a spokesman for the airline told AFP.

